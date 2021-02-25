PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates Q1 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.PROG also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.09. 912,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,859. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.14.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PROG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.