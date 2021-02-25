Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $5.51 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $5.51 or 0.00011779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $890,520.20 and approximately $147,051.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.48 or 0.00483894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00065412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00080617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00073550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.31 or 0.00457883 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

