Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.02 for the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,616. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

