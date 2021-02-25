Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. Sabra Health Care REIT also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.39 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 34,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBRA. Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.08.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

