Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post sales of $27.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $2.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,085.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $170.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $900.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $196.13 million, with estimates ranging from $26.74 million to $816.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 748,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

