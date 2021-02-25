State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 76,231 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,231 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $45,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 514,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,555 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

