Swerve (SWRV) Market Cap Reaches $11.29 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $9.09 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,478,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,943,449 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

