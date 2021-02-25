Systemax Inc. (SYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 15th

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Systemax has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Systemax news, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 2,790 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $99,435.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,702.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,519. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Systemax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

