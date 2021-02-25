Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Taisei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

