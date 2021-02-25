Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.70, but opened at C$0.62. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 1,628,922 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$417.45 million and a PE ratio of -350.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.48.

About Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

