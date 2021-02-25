Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $6.41 on Thursday, hitting $97.71. 95,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

