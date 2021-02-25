Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.8% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $422,799,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.47. The stock had a trading volume of 298,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,361. The company has a market capitalization of $422.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.