The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading Down 11.3%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price traded down 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $39.75. 3,154,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,036,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

