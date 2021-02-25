The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading Down 11.3%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price traded down 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $39.75. 3,154,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,036,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 2.39.
About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)
The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.
