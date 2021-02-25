The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 195.10 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 195.10 ($2.55). Approximately 3,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.38 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

