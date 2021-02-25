The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $68.56.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 202,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in The Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in The Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,452,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,212,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.