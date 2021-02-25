The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.50

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VTC traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 974 ($12.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369. The firm has a market capitalization of £445.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The Vitec Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 485.98 ($6.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 975.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 825.04.
The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) Company Profile
