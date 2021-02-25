The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.50

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VTC traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 974 ($12.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369. The firm has a market capitalization of £445.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The Vitec Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 485.98 ($6.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 975.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 825.04.

Get The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) alerts:

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.