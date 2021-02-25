Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 735,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 292,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33.

About Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

