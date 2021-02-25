UnlimitedIP (UIP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $232,743.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $5.66 million and $232,743.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

