Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,736. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

