VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Shares Down 1.7%

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.28 and last traded at $46.88. 29,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 4,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.12% of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

