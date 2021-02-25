Veros Market Capitalization Hits $421,001.23 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Veros has a total market cap of $421,001.23 and $2,840.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veros has traded 109.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.89 or 0.00718074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00030417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00035925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

