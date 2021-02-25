Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.95. The stock had a trading volume of 307,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,361. The company has a market capitalization of $421.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.77. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Comments


