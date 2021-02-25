vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Releases Earnings Results

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VTVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. 33,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -2.00. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

