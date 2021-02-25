Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 255,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

