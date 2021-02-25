Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $131.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.41. 18,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,406. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

