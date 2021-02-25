Wells Fargo & Company Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $162.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of ALB traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,267. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

