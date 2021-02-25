Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) (CVE:WGF) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) (CVE:WGF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.09, but opened at C$0.10. Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 50,387 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) (CVE:WGF)

Wescan Goldfields Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Jojay gold property comprising five claim blocks covering an area of 1,496 hectares; the Munro Lake gold property covering an area of 2,489 hectares; and the Fork Lake/Jasper/Tamar gold property covering an area of 6,513 hectares located to the northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

