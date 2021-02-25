Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 1,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,235. The company has a market capitalization of $402.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.30. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Earnings History for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

