Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.12

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.123 per share on Friday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Shares of WLMIY stock remained flat at $$40.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.95. Wilmar International has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $42.71.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

