Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF)’s share price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 87,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 181,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25.

About Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

