Zacks: Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post sales of $423.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.60 million and the highest is $426.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $418.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

MAA stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.91. 577,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

