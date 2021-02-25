Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.48). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

