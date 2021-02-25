Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Sell

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,978,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $433.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

