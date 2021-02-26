$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. Square reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $14.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.03. 14,846,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 365.01, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.95. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

