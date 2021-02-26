$384.50 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post $384.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.28 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $382.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.09. The stock had a trading volume of 232,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,187. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.68. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Insiders have sold a total of 38,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,838 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

