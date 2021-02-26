Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

