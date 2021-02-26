Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

ALX opened at $271.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.53.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 217.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth $377,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

