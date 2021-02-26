Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

ALX opened at $271.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.53.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 217.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth $377,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit