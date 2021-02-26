Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Up 5.9%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.71. 949,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 824,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,809,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,257,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,051,000 after acquiring an additional 520,584 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

