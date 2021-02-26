Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

Shares of AGO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,175. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

