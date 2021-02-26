AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.39)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $55-57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.89 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.15–1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.