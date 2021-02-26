AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AEYE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,702. The stock has a market cap of $324.63 million, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

