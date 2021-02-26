Audius Achieves Market Cap of $55.69 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $55.69 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00486878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00068165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00082345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00076484 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.88 or 0.00457621 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.