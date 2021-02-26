Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Declares $0.00 Final Dividend

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Sunday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.20.

Austin Engineering Company Profile

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, tyre handlers, and other ancillary equipment.

