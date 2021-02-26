AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.88.

NYSE AVB opened at $180.32 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $223.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 367,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $3,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

