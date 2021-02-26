Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 101,439 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,221,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $729,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

