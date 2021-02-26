Barrington Research Weighs in on Tivity Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 2,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,351. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 79,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

