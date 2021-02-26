Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX) (ASX:BPT) Insider Sally-Anne Layman Acquires 45,000 Shares

Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX) (ASX:BPT) insider Sally-Anne Layman purchased 45,000 shares of Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$74,925.00 ($53,517.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX)’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

