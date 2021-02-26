BetProtocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.13 or 0.00703227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00033516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003786 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

