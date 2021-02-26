Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $5.87 on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,058,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,658. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

