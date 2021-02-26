BitCore 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,676.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 16% against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $3,676.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,050.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.72 or 0.03128538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00366550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.70 or 0.01050351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.91 or 0.00440630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00389283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.00254153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00023145 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,546,098 coins and its circulating supply is 18,045,139 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

